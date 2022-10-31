NEW ORLEANS (WGNO ) — A shooting in the Little Woods area sent a woman to the hospital Monday (Oct. 31), according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Officers say the shooting reportedly happened just before 5:00 p.m., in the 7000 block of Lawrence Road where a woman suffered a single gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital by private vehicle but her condition has not been released.

No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to find a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

