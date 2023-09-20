OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – St. Landry Crime Stoppers and St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a woman being shot while she was lying in bed.

According to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 700 block of Heidi B Road on Sept. 13 in reference to a drive by shooting. A female victim stated that she and her husband, along with their 1-year-old grandchild were lying in bed. She heard a bang, then felt a burning in her leg. When the victim looked down, she noticed she was shot.

Deputies located 12 bullet holes in the house, between the front door, living room windows, and bedroom window. A total of 36 shell casings and one live cartridge was found in the road in front of the house.

Submit your tip by dialing **TIPS on any mobile device. Remember to download the P3 app and tap the app to “Say it Here” and submit anonymous tips.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts