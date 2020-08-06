Woman shot in cheek early Thursday morning

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is investigating an early morning shooting that has sent one woman to the hospital.

The shooting happened in the 12300 block of the South I-10 Service Road around 3:40 a.m. this morning. The woman was found with a gunshot wound to the cheek and taken to a nearby hospital.

No other details were provided at this time and the NOPD is actively investigating.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, you can call the NOPD Seventh District at (504) 658-6070 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111.