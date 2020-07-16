Woman shot dead in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is investigating an early morning murder that happened on July 16 in New Orleans East.

Shortly before 3:30 a.m., NOPD officers responded to an aggravated battery by shooting in the 12100 block of the N. I-10 Service Road. When they arrived, one woman was found lying outside the front foor of a residence with multiple gunshot wounds.

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation is still active and the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the victim once her family has been notified.

If anyone has any information on this murder, you are asked to call Homicide Detective Michael Young at (504) 658-5300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111.