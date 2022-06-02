NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A woman was sentenced to spend the next 30 years of her life in prison after pleading guilty to a deadly drunk driving crash.

Family and friends packed the Assumption Parish courtroom Tuesday while wearing Brian Gros’, the victim’s, favorite color, blue, and buttons with his face on it pinned to their shirts.

“He had an old soul,” Gros’ mother, Amy Gautreau, shared.

“He was just the nicest person, people say that, but it’s true,” Gros’ girlfriend, Marcie Rousseau, said.

In March 2020, Latasha Hicks hit 28-year-old Gros in a head-on collision, taking his life. Her blood alcohol content was twice the legal limit.

“When an older person passes away, you know, they lived their life. He really didn’t live his life,” Gautreau said.

This wasn’t Hicks’ first time driving impaired, in fact, this was her third DWI.

“We’ve been angry, just knowing her criminal history, this shouldn’t have happened,” Rousseau said.

Hicks sat emotionless while family members shared their impact statements weeping and shaking.

“My two kids were my life, she took one away, and I’ll never get to see. He was supposed to bury me, not me bury him,” said Gautreau.

The judge sentenced Hicks to the maximum punishment of 30 years behind bars, and she will have to wait a decade before requesting a parole hearing.

“It’s never going to bring my son back, but knowing she’s behind bars, is a relief,” Gautreau said.

Hicks’ husband, Craig Hicks, said they are shocked his wife received the maximum punishment.