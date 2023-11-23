SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport woman was sentenced for her role in the death of a boy whose body was found in a suitcase in Indiana in April 2022.

According to the Associated Press, Dawn Coleman, 41 pleaded guilty to a felony charge of conspiracy to commit murder and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Coleman’s guilty plea and subsequent sentencing were related to the discovery of five-year-old Cairo Jordan from Atlanta. The child was found inside a suitcase in Washington County, Indiana by a mushroom hunter who stumbled upon the child’s remains.

The boy’s mother 37-year-old Dejaune Ludie Anderson is suspected in the child’s death and police are still searching for her.

Social media posts on an account attributed to Anderson showed a woman convinced that her son was under demonic possession.

It was reported by Fox 59 in Indiana that on Feb. 19, she wrote that she had to raise her “frequency” in order to heal others and her ancestors. She needed to get in alignment to exorcise “a very powerful demonic force from within my son.”

Posts made by Coleman also alluded to a child possessed by demons and the need to see them as they are. “Just because the avatar is of what we call a child does not mean that it is actually a child…there are beings that are here that are not supposed to be here that pick avatars to hide behind to play roles to steal energy and to ruin lives.”

Various photos posted on Anderson’s social media sites, including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, showed photos of Cairo, police said. Photos from Coleman’s accounts showed pictures and videos of her with a Las Vegas suitcase matching the one in which Cairo’s body was later discovered.

