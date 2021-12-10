Woman sentenced for alleged employment theft at two different jobs

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— On Friday, U.S Attorney Duane A Evans announced the sentencing of a Hattiesburg woman who was accused of embezzling money from two different employers.

39-year-old Christy Bartholomew was sentenced on December 8, 2021, to 72 months of incarceration by U.S. District Court Judge Lance M. Africk after she pleaded guilty to a two-count Bill of Information for wire fraud.

According to court records, Bartholomew was employed as a financial controller for a business located in Slidell, Louisiana, and later worked as an office manager for a company located in Kenner, Louisiana.

According to the Department of Justice, from 2016 to October of 2019, she embezzled approximately $357,000 from her Slidell employer by several schemes, including unauthorized use of a company credit card.

She later did the same thing with her Kenner employer, embezzling approximately $300,000 from
November 2019 to February 2020.

Bartholomew is scheduled to self-surrender in February 2022.

After serving time she will be placed on three years of supervised release and ordered to pay a $200 mandatory special assessment fee and full restitution to the victims.

U.S. Attorney Evans praised the work of the Department of Homeland Security – Homeland Security Investigations, along with assistance from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, in investigating this matter. Assistant U.S. Attorney Edward J. Rivera was in charge of the prosecution.

