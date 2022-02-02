NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans police are investigating a case in which a woman’s car was stolen while she was getting gas at the Costco in Uptown.

According to the NOPD, the incident happened on Tuesday, February 3, when the victim was pumping gas on the passenger side of her. Police then say an unknown suspect jumped into the driver’s seat and tried to drive off.

When the woman noticed her car driving away, NOPD reports she tried to hold onto the vehicle, but was rolled over and knocked unconscious in the process. She was transported to a local hospital for injuries to her face and arm. Her condition was not immediately known.

The suspect then drove away in the vehicle.

Police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with any information on the car theft is urged to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020 or submit an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.