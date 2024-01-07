NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Officers with the New Orleans Police Department are investigating two fatal shootings that happened in Central City on Saturday, Jan. 6.

NOPD officials said the first shooting happened in the 2700 block of Washington Avenue around 6:13 p.m.

At the scene, officers said they found an unresponsive woman with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The NOPD reported a second shooting happened around 10:22 p.m. at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and South Liberty Street.

At the scene, officers said they found a man suffering with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

The investigation into both shootings is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the fatal shootings can call NOPD Homicide Section detectives at (504)-658-5300, Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at (504)-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts