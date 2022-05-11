NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An overnight shooting left one person injured in New Orleans East.

According to the NOPD, the shooting occurred on I-10 Exit 242 near Crowder Boulevard around 11:45 Tuesday night.

Police reports indicate a 39-year-old woman sustained a graze wound to her body.

Details in the NOPD’s Major Offense log released on Wednesday morning show the woman was traveling on the interstate when multiple suspects in another vehicle began firing shots at her car and another nearby car.

The woman arrived at an area hospital for treatment. Her condition remains unclear.

Police continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact NOPD or Crimestoppers.