NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A woman was killed, and a man was injured in a hit-and-run crash that happened on the Earhart Expressway on Wednesday, June 21.

Officials with the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) said officers responded to the crash around 10:10 p.m. at the overpass near Monticello Avenue.

They said the man and woman were riding westbound on a motorized scooter on the expressway when an unknown vehicle hit them from behind. Both victims were ejected from the scooter and the suspect left the scene.

NOPD officials said the victims were taken to a local hospital where the woman was pronounced dead.

An autopsy will be performed to determine her cause of death.

Anyone with information about the crash can call NOPD Traffic Fatality Unit detectives at (504)-658-6205 or Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111.

