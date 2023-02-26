ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Palmetto woman lost her life in a 2-vehicle crash in St. Landry Parish Tuesday evening, authorities said.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a crash on La. Hwy. 105 near Rachell Road south of Melville in St. Landry Parish. The crash claimed the life of 43-year-old Kristi N. McAnally of Palmetto.

Police said McAnally was driving a 2012 Suzuki Kizashi 4-door sedan north on La. 105. At the same time, a 2016 GMC Sierra pickup, being driven by 59-year-old Shane P. Hebert of Opelousas, was traveling south on La. 105. For reasons still under investigation, Hebert’s Sierra crossed the center line into the path of the Suzuki passenger vehicle. Upon doing so, the vehicles struck in the northbound lane of travel, authorities said.

McAnally was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Landry Parish coroner. Two juvenile passengers in McAnally’s vehicle were transported to a local hospital with minor to moderate injuries. Hebert was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

Impairment on the part of both drivers is unknown at this time but toxicology results are pending analysis. This crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.

Louisiana law requires that every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, always remain buckled up. Properly wearing your seat belt is one of the most effective ways to save your life and reduce injuries in crashes, according to State Police.

Troop I has investigated 12 fatal crashes resulting in 14 deaths since the beginning of 2023.