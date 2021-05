METAIRIE, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office investigated a homicide that occurred in the 3400 block of Mole Cottage Street near River Road on Friday night.

Just prior to 7 p.m., JPSO deputies responded to call of a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no further information at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call JPSO at 504-364-5300 or Crimestoppers at 1-877-903-STOP.