Woman killed in hit-and-run in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Saturday night, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a fatal hit-and-run in New Orleans East.

#NOPDalert: The NOPD is investigating a hit and run fatality at the intersection of Chef Menteur Hwy. and Gawain Dr. Initial reports show a female victim was struck by a vehicle. No further details are currently available. pic.twitter.com/IPUIBPfcEl — NOPD (@NOPDNews) October 17, 2021

According to police, the incident killed a 60-year-old woman.

Around 9:09 p.m., Seventh District officers were dispatched to the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Gawain Drive.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the woman down at the location. She was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS.

During the investigation, officers learned that the victim was walking across the intersection when she was struck by what is believed to be a dark-colored SUV, that fled the scene.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the woman and determine the official cause of death upon completion of an autopsy and the notification of family.

NOPD Traffic Fatality Detective Danny Ellis is leading the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-6208 with any information regarding this incident.