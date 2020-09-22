Woman killed by fiance’s 14-year-old son

SLIDELL – The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a 14-year-old Slidell-area boy Monday morning after he shot his dad’s fiancée.

Shortly after 6:30 a.m. Monday, the juvenile called 911 to report his dad’s live-in fiancée had been shot.

Deputies responded to a residence in the 2200 block of Pelican Street and located the female deceased with a gunshot wound. The body has been turned over to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office.

The juvenile admitted to shooting the woman over a dispute. He was arrested for one count of Second-Degree Murder and will be booked into the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center.

“Unfortunately this is another domestic related homicide,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “Our prayers go out to the family affect by this tragedy.”