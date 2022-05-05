NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A shooting left one person injured in Treme Thursday morning.

The NOPD reports that at 6:45 a.m., police were called to the 1900 block of St. Ann Street.

Initial reports indicated a woman sustained a single gunshot wound to her body. Her age was unclear.

She was transported to an area hospital by EMS, however, details of her condition were not immediately known.

It is unclear who fired the shot and why.

Police continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact NOPD First District detectives at (504) 658-6010, or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111. Click here to submit an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers online.