NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An investigation is underway in New Orleans after police say a shooting left a woman injured in the 9th Ward Monday afternoon.

Just before 2:30, NOPD was called to the 3100 block of North Miro Street.

Early reports indicate a woman sustained a single gunshot wound to her body and was taken to an area hospital. Details on her condition were unclear.

Detectives had not identified a suspect or motive in the early stages of the investigation. The case has been classified as an aggravated battery by shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at (504) 658-6050.