NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department reported a shooting in the 1500 block of Esplanade Avenue on Sunday evening.

A report received at 8:36 p.m., shows officers arrived at the scene of the incident in Treme and found an adult woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

According the to the report, the victim was transported to the hospital for medical treatment. She is currently listed in stable condition.

There is no further information at this time.