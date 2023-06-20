NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A New Orleans East shooting left a woman wounded and hospitalized Tuesday, according to the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD).
According to the NOPD, the shooting happened in the 4600 block of Redwood Street. Officers arrived just after 8:15 p.m. to find a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.
No further details are available at this time, but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine a possible suspect and motive.
Anyone with information about the shooting can call NOPD Seventh District detectives at (504)-658-6070, Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at (504)-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.
Latest Stories
- Tracking the Tropics: Strengthening storms take aim at eastern Caribbean
- Louisiana wants people to check on other government benefits after data breach
- Offensive social media posts from Breaux Bridge Police Chief gains attention
- Trump, DeSantis campaigns hit each other over pandemic lockdowns
- New Orleans mayor to hold weekly news conference
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.