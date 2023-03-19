NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A shooting in the Plum Orchard neighborhood has sent a woman to the hospital.

It happened in the 4700 block of Raymond Joseph Drive around 4:50 p.m.

At the scene, NOPD found a woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the body.

She was taken to a nearby hospital. There at no updates on her condition at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact NOPD at 504-658-5300. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

