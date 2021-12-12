Violent crime erupts along Canal Street on Sunday evening, NOPD reports

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department reported a pair of violent crimes in the Central Business District on Sunday evening.

According to the first NOPD report received shortly after 10 p.m., a 25-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound to the leg during an altercation shortly before 8 p.m. near the intersection of Canal and South Liberty streets.

The incident reportedly stemmed from a domestic dispute that resulted in the arrest of 30-year-old Donovan White, who is being charged with Domestic Second-Degree Aggravated Battery.

A second NOPD media release received less than 10 minutes later reported an attempted murder in the 700 block of Canal. Upon arrival, officers located a man with trauma to his face and body.

Victims of both incidents were transported to the hospital for medical treatment,

There has been no connection reported between the two incidents at this time.

These are ongoing investigations and the NOPD will provide more information as it becomes available.