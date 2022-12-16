NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in Central City that left a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm.

According to investigators, the shooting happened just after midnight Friday (Dec. 16th), at the intersection of Saint Andrew and Freret Street. The unidentified victim arrived at a local hospital in a private vehicle.

Anyone with information that can assist in this ongoing investigation is urged to contact NOPD Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by contacting Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.

