NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is investigating a shooting in the 3000 block of Louisa Street.

At about 5:56 p.m., NOPD was notified of a female victim with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

The victim was transported to a hospital via EMS.

The incident was confirmed at about 7:06 p.m.

No additional information is currently available.