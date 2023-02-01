NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the St. Claude area Wednesday (Feb. 1st).

According to reports, around 9:18 p.m. officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 3900 block of North Claiborne Avenue. At the scene, deputies said they found a female victim suffering from a graze gunshot wound to the back.

There are no updates at this time. The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.