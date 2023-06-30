NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A woman was found dead with a gunshot wound in the Seabrook area on Friday, June 30.

Officials with the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) said the shooting happened just before 1:00 a.m. in the 7000 block of Martin Drive.

At the scene, officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency Medical Technicians pronounced her dead.

NOPD officials said investigators are working to determine a possible suspect and motive.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the victim’s exact cause of death.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Homicide Section at (504)-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111.

