METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s deputies began investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead on the side of a Metairie road Wednesday morning.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports that around 6:15 a.m., authorities were called to the intersection of Ivy St. and Little Farms Ave. for a report of an unconscious person on the ground. It was there that deputies found an unresponsive woman who had been shot at least once.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has been released upon completion of an autopsy and notification of her family.

Details surrounding the woman’s death remain under investigation. There is no word yet on a suspect or motive.

Anyone with information surrounding the case is urged to contact the JPSO Homicide Section at 504-364-5300.