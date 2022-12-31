A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An investigation is underway after the New Orleans Police Department says they found a woman dead lying in the middle of a road.

It happened on Friday night at the I-10 Service Road near the intersection of Winchester Park Drive in New Orleans East.

At the scene officers found an unidentifed woman lying in the road. She was unresponsive.

EMS pronounced her dead on the scene.

According to investigators, the woman was believed to have been a victim of a hit-and-run.

At this time there are no updates. The investigation is ongoing.

The Orleans Parish Coroner will conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Anyone with information about this accident is urged to contact Traffic Fatality Investigators at 504-658-6215 or Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

