NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) —Shortly after 6 p.m., the NOPD reported a shooting in the 1800 block of St. Anthony Street in the Seventh Ward on Sunday.

Less than an hour later, that signal was switched to a homicide.

According to the initial report, when deputies arrived on the scene they found a female suffering from a gunshot wound. No information regarding age or identity has been given.

The NOPD will update WGNO when further information becomes available.