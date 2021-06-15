Woman fatally wounded in Ninth Ward shooting overnight, NOPD reports

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD reported a fatal shooting in the 3600 block of North Miro Street that left one-woman dead early Tuesday morning.

At around 12:36 a.m., Fifth District officers responded to reports of shots fired at the Ninth Ward location.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult female suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene by EMS.

A full investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, the victim’s identity will not be revealed until completion of an autopsy by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office, followed by notification of family.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111.