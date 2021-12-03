Woman fatally shot in St. Roch, NOPD investigates

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting on Friday afternoon in St. Roch.

Just before 4 p.m., NOPD officers responded to a crime scene in the 2300 block of North Galvez Street, near the street’s intersection with Mandeville Street.

Upon arriving, officers found a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to an area hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries, officially ruling the case a homicide.

#NOPDAlert: Investigation under way into shooting in 2300 blk of N. Galvez St. Initial information shows female victim having sustained a gunshot wound. pic.twitter.com/RtHT6zcpx3 — NOPD (@NOPDNews) December 3, 2021

The is not yet word on a suspect or a motive.

Police continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with any information on the incident should contact NOPD or submit an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers.

This is a developing story. WGNO will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.