Woman fatally shot in St. Roch, NOPD investigates

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting on Friday afternoon in St. Roch.
Just before 4 p.m., NOPD officers responded to a crime scene in the 2300 block of North Galvez Street, near the street’s intersection with Mandeville Street.
Upon arriving, officers found a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to an area hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries, officially ruling the case a homicide.
The is not yet word on a suspect or a motive.
Police continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with any information on the incident should contact NOPD or submit an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers.
This is a developing story. WGNO will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.