Woman fatally shot by deputies; Coroner warns of mental health issues

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — A woman is dead after she was shot by a Jefferson Parish deputy Wednesday afternoon.

The Sheriff said the woman dragged a deputy and hit a deputy with her car.

The incident happened around 3:30 on Veterans Boulevard and ended near David Drive.

As Hurricane Ida recovery begins, the stress of being without power and everyday amenities can take a toll. Wednesday afternoon, a woman is accused of shouting slurs at Jefferson Parish workers and cursing at the employees.

Deputies were flagged and they tried to talk with the woman to deescalate the situation.

“She dragged one of my officers down on the side of the car,” Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said.

Deputies tried to stop her again.

“My deputy was in front of the vehicle and tried to get her to stop, but she took off and hit that deputy again,” Lopinto said. “He did not fire, because he did not have the opportunity to do so.”

Another deputy did shot. The woman was pronounced dead on scene and the Sheriff acknowledged that she seemed off.

“Tensions have been high around here. Still, it doesn’t lead to this when someone tries to run over a deputy. People need to learn a little patience around here,” Lopinto said.

The woman has not been identified, but Jefferson Parish Coroner Gerry Cvitanovich said she has a history of mental health issues.

“The individual involved had multiple calls for our office and had multiple calls interactions with police,” Cvitanovich said.

The Coroner is concerned the toll Hurricane Ida is taking on others struggling with mental health.

“This place right now is not the place for them. These people, the conditions are bad and it’s hot. People are frustrated, they may or may not be on their medications and if you have the opportunity to get these people out, please do so,” said Cvitanovich.

The deputy who shot the woman is not on administrative leave.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting and interviewing not only eyewitnesses, but the deputies involved.