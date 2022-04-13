CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) — A woman faces multiple charges after 10 children were injured in an accident on Sunday night.

Central Fire Department says they received a call at 10:16 p.m. about an overturned vehicle on Sullivan Road at Huntley Avenue and responding crews found an SUV on its side.

According to the fire department, it was suspected that several children were ejected from the vehicle. A total of 11 children were in the vehicle, according to police. CFD soon called for backup and organized a landing zone in a Wax Road parking lot.

Central Police Department said the one adult in the vehicle, identified as Leticia Brothers, 34, faces 11 counts of cruelty to a juvenile, 11 counts of child not restrained, driving with a suspended license, careless operation and no insurance.