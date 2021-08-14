Woman faces attempted second-degree murder after allegedly shooting at roommate

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A woman faces a second-degree murder charge after allegedly shooting at her roommate.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting on Clarence Cormier Road on July 20. Deputies said the victim didn’t have any injuries and told them that the suspect left the location.

The suspect, 32-year-old Brittany Tolliver and the victim lived together and before Tolliver shot at the victim, they got in an argument, according to deputy investigation.

Witnesses told deputies that Tolliver slapped the victim in the face several times and threatened to kill them.

Deputies arrested Tolliver and she was transported to the St. Landry Parish Jail where she was booked on attempted second-degree murder.

Her bond was set at $50,000.