All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) arrested a man wanted in connection to the death of a 30-year-old woman.

According to TPSO officials, deputies received a missing persons report regarding 30-year-old Pauline Deese of Hammond who had going missing 8:00 PM Monday, June 10.

During the investigation, deputies reportedly discovered that 48-year-old Ernest “Fletcher” Felder of Hammond gave Deese drugs containing Fentanyl.

Felder reportedly sexually assaulted Deese after she took the drugs and at some point during the assault, Deese overdosed and became unresponsive.

She was later dropped off at a hospital where she died.

Felder was arrested Monday, June 11 on the following charges:

one count First Degree Murder

one count Second Degree Rape

two counts Possession CDS II

one count Possession CDS 1

one count Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

one count Resisting an Officer

His sentencing date has not been set at this time.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.