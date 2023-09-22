NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A woman is dead following a stabbing in the Pines Village neighborhood on Friday, Sept. 22.

Officials with the NOPD said they responded to a call of stabbing incident in the 4600 block of Shalimar Drive around 6:20 p.m. At the scene, officers say they located a woman suffering from at least one stab wound.

She was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died that night.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call NOPD Homicide Unit detectives at (504)-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.