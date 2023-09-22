NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A woman is dead following a stabbing in the Pines Village neighborhood on Friday, Sept. 22.
Officials with the NOPD said they responded to a call of stabbing incident in the 4600 block of Shalimar Drive around 6:20 p.m. At the scene, officers say they located a woman suffering from at least one stab wound.
She was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died that night.
The stabbing remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about the shooting can call NOPD Homicide Unit detectives at (504)-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111.
Latest Posts:
- LIV Golf Chicago: 5 share individual lead; Stinger grabs team lead
- Abandoned Hahnville golf course becoming nuisance
- Monroe PD responds to fatal hit-and-run; searching for more information
- Woman dies at hospital after Pines Village neighborhood stabbing
- An asteroid sample is set to land on Earth Sunday
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.