UPDATE: JPSO arrested Marrero man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend

UPDATE: Suspect identified in killing of ex-girlfriend in Marrero, JPSO warns he is armed and dangerous (Photo: JPSO)

UPDATE 8/16 at 1:00 p.m. – On Monday morning, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’ Office confirmed the arrest of Shawn Luke Chiasson.

Chiasson is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend on the morning of August 14.

UPDATE: On Sunday, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office has issued a warrant for the arrest of Shawn Luke Chiasson for the murder of Lindsey Williams on Saturday morning.

According to the report, Chiasson is the victim’s ex-boyfriend and has ties to the West Bank. The JPSO Homicide Division has identified the suspect as the person responsible.

Chiasson is approximately 5-foot-7 and weighs 130 pounds. He is wanted for second-degree murder and possession of a firearm. Chiasson should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding the above suspect’s whereabouts should contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or 1-877-903-STOP.

Woman dies after being shot inside Marrero residence, JPSO reports

ORIGINAL POST: MARRERO, La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office reported a homicide that occurred in the 1100 block of Gaudet Drive in Marrero, La., on Saturday morning.

At around 8:55 a.m., JPSO received a call stating someone had been shot inside a home. Upon arrival, a Second District deputy found a woman inside the residence suffering from a gunshot wound.

The woman was transported to the hospital where she died from her wounds.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers