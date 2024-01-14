NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Officers with the New Orleans Police Department are investigating a double shooting that left a woman dead and a man injured in Uptown New Orleans on Saturday, Jan. 13.

NOPD officials said officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 2500 block of Soniat Street around 11:07 p.m.

They said reports show a man and a woman were shot. They were taken to a hospital, where the woman later died.

The NOPD did not release any additional information.

