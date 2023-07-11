NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide that left a woman dead in the Little Woods neighborhood on Tuesday, July 11.
NOPD officials said officers responded to a call of a shooting at 1:35 p.m. in the 7900 block of Lehigh Street.
When they arrived, they discovered a 47-year-old woman sustaining multiple gunshot wounds. She was then transported to a hospital where she later died.
A 56-year-old man has reportedly turned himself in in connection with the shooting and is currently being detained.
Police said investigators believe the shooting came as a result of a domestic dispute.
The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will perform an autopsy and identify the victim.
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.
Latest Posts
- PGA officials face questioning from Senator on potential merger with LIV Golf
- Shreveport Police Chief addresses standoff, hostage situation on Crooked Creek Drive
- Why don’t MLB All-Stars wear their own team’s jersey?
- COVID spread from deer to humans multiple times, study says
- OPCD appoints new Interim Executive Director Karl Fassold