NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide that left a woman dead in the Little Woods neighborhood on Tuesday, July 11.

NOPD officials said officers responded to a call of a shooting at 1:35 p.m. in the 7900 block of Lehigh Street.

When they arrived, they discovered a 47-year-old woman sustaining multiple gunshot wounds. She was then transported to a hospital where she later died.

A 56-year-old man has reportedly turned himself in in connection with the shooting and is currently being detained.

Police said investigators believe the shooting came as a result of a domestic dispute.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will perform an autopsy and identify the victim.

