NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A woman is dead after a crash in the Pines Village neighborhood, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

On Sunday, Aug. 20, officers report receiving a call around 4:19 p.m. of a female found unresponsive at the corner of Lamb Road and Dwyer Road.

Hours later at 9:15 p.m., an investigation revealed the woman was the victim of a hit-and-run that had happened near Interstate 10 East and Dwyer Road.

No further details are available at this time. The NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine the possible suspect and motive.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity after an autopsy is done and the family is notified.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call NOPD Seventh District detectives at (504)-658-6070, Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at (504)-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

