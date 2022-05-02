NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Nearly one month after a man was shot in Algiers, police have identified a person who could help them move the case forward.

NOPD has identified 32-year-old Ashley Jones as a person of interest in connection to an aggravated battery by shooting. Police say Jones is not wanted on any criminal charges, however, police believe she could have critical information related to the case.

The shooting occurred on Tuesday, April 5 in the 2100 block of Westbend Parkway.

Around 11 p.m., the NOPD Major Offense Log reports a suspect approached a male victim from behind and opened fire, striking the victim in the leg. The suspect then ran away.

A suspect or motive has not yet been identified by the NOPD.

Anyone who knows where Jones is or has any additional information on the case is urged to contact NOPD at 504-658-6040. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers by filling out an online tip form, or by 504-822-1111.