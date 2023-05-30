Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A woman is facing a second-degree murder charge after a man was shot and killed in the Little Woods neighborhood on Saturday, May 27.

Officials with the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) said the shooting happened in the 7700 block of Poitevent Avenue in the New Orleans East area.

They said responding officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his body.

Emergency medical crews arrived and declared the man dead at the scene.

NOPD officials said 20-year-old Ayana Mosley has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the fatal shooting.

She was booked into the Orleans Justice Center.

