Woman arrested on drug charges in the bathroom at Monroe Airport

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On the morning of Saturday, October 9, an officer with the Monroe Police Department working security at the Monroe Regional Airport was called to investigate the odor of marijuana emanating from the restroom.

When the officer entered the ladies room, they reportedly found 33-year old Chelsey Phillips of Pennsylvania sitting on the toilet rolling marijuana into a cigar wrapper.

After asking Phillips to step out of the stall, the officer located a Skittles bag with 14 grams of marijuana in it.

Phillips was then escorted along with her luggage, to the airport’s security office where authorities also located 5 Clonazepam pills that she did not have a prescription for.

While being questioned, Phillips stated that she rolled the blunt to smoke prior to getting onto the plane, and she was going to throw the remaining marijuana away.

Chelsey Phillips was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on one count of Possession of a CDS-I and one count of Possession of a CDS-IV.