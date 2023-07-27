BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Ponchatoula woman was arrested on drug charges by deputies.

A shots fired call ended with the arrest of Brittany Francois, 29, of Ponchatoula on Monday. Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3200 block of Toulon Drive. While at the scene, deputies located Francois and one other person inside a truck. The deputies reportedly could smell marijuana coming from inside the truck.

Deputies saw marijuana and methamphetamine in plain view, according to an affidavit. They believed that the sale of narcotics was possible in this case after the discovery of empty jeweler bags. Francois and the unidentified passenger were put into handcuffs and permission was given to search the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said the search uncovered more suspected marijuana, Xanax and MDMA. Deputies also found a small digital scale, a small glass pipe and a glass bong.

Francois said that she was “living inside of her vehicle and is homeless,” according to the affidavit. At the conclusion of the search, these items were seized by deputies:

23.9 grams of suspected marijuana

4.15 grams of suspected methamphetamine

6 dosage units of suspected Xanax

1 dosage unit of suspected MDMA

drug paraphernalia

The Ponchatoula woman was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Monday, July 24 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession\distribution manufacturing Schedule I, possession\distribution manufacturing Schedule II and possession of Schedule II.

Francois remains behind bars on a $9,500 bond.

