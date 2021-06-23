Woman arrested in connection to 2016 Raising Cane’s robbery and murder has been released to house arrest

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A woman involved in the 2016 robbery of a Raising Cane’s restaurant and murder of a shift manager has been released on house arrest.

Ariana Runner

Ariana Runner, now 27, was arrested in July 2016 with connections to the incident. In 2018, she reached a plea agreement with the State of Louisiana and plead guilty to one count of obstruction of justice. Runner had been held in the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center.

The house arrest agreement includes prohibited access to social media, restricted access to anyone involved in the case, and random drug testing,

It all stems back to 2016, when a Raising Cane’s restaurant was robbed in the early morning hours. The robbery also resulted in the fatal stabbing of shift manager, Taylor Friloux, 21, who was pronounced dead upon arrival to the hospital.