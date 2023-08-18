Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A woman is facing multiple charges after deputies discovered that she was allegedly running an unlicensed dental practice at her home.

Officials with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office said the case began after deputies started investigating alleged drug activity at her home in Galliano.

On Aug. 10, during the execution of a search warrant at her home on West 209th Street, deputies said they found suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia. They also said they found a large amount of dentistry tools, which they determined she was using for an unlicensed dental practice.

LPSO officials said Victoria Cheramie, 35, was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, obstruction of justice, possession of marijuana (2nd offense), possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to register as a dental hygienist.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts