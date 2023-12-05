Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

LAPLACE, La. (WGNO) — A North Carolina woman was arrested for allegedly stealing a Louisiana SPCA van.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, a woman entered the SPCA’s building on Mardi Gras Boulevard in Algiers around 6:45 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 1. She took approximately 40 sets of keys then drove away in one of the SPCA’s vans.

On Friday, Dec. 1, the van was found in St. John the Baptist Parish.

The following day, officials with the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office said a person reported that his vehicle had been stolen from his home by a woman he’d just met.

His vehicle was later found at a gas station in Reserve.

Then, investigators determined that 27-year-old Cara Faile had allegedly been in possession of the vehicle.

They also learned that she was wanted in New Orleans for allegedly stealing the SPCA van.

She was arrested and charged with theft of a motor vehicle, possession of meth less than 28 grams and fugitive warrant for the NOPD.

She was booked into the St. John the Baptist Parish correctional facility.

