Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A Gray woman was arrested after she allegedly hit a 13-year-old girl with a belt.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet said deputies responded to a report of a disturbance around 6 p.m. in the 100 block of Sparks Court on Friday, Dec. 1.

There, Soignet said the victim reported that 44-year-old Suzana Sousa had hit her multiple times with a belt, along with hitting her in her face.

Additionally, Soignet said the victim had tried to call 911, but Sousa had taken the phone and gave false information to call takers to avoid alerting authorities.

Sousa was arrested and charged with cruelty to a juvenile with force or violence and interfering with an emergency system. She was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex. Her bond was set at $30,500.

According to Soignet, the victim was put into the custody of the Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services.

