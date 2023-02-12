JEFFERSON, La. (WGNO) — Louisiana State Police has made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run incident involving a pedestrian in Jefferson Parish Saturday.

According to reports, around 7:30 p.m. an SUV was traveling west on U.S. 90 near Shrewsbury Road. At the same time 55-year-old Christiene Rome was walking across the lanes.

Rome was hit and killed by the SUV. The driver fled the scene.

Through investigation, troopers were able to identify 37-year-old Brittany Jackson as the driver of the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Jackson was later arrested for a hit-and run involving a fatality. She was booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center.

