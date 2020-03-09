Woman arrested after posting stinky cash bond for suspect in drug case

HOUMA, LA — It just smelled bad from the start, like pot. That’s what Terrebonne Parish deputies say led to the arrest of a woman who was there to post bond for an inmate. Now she faces drug charges, too.

According to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, on noon on Friday, March 5, a woman paid $5,000 in cash to bond out an inmate in the jail who was being held on narcotics charges.

Deputies say the cash had an overwhelming odor of marijuana. After the woman returned to her car, they say that they searched the vehicle and found $39,868 as well as 96 Klonopin pills and a food stamp card that did not belong to her.

Deputies then secured a search warrant for the woman’s home in Gray. There they say that they found four children who were unattended as well as two more of the Klonopin pills, 3.56 ounces of marijuana, 5.61 ounces of cocaine, 25 THC pills, a bottle of Promethazine, digital scales and packing equipment and an additional $945.

Deputies arrested 34-year-old Stormy Lynn Parfait who was booked with a list of narcotics and other charges. At last word, she remained in jail with no bond.

Deputies say that the children who were found in the home were released into the custody of a family member.

Photos provided by Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office

