METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Deputies with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a deputy-involved shooting that happened in Metairie over the weekend.

According to Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, on Sunday, Dec. 10, deputies were in the 3400 block of Houma Boulevard around 9:34 p.m. attempting to pull over a speeding car.

Deputies say the driver, an unidentified woman, refused to stop and led them on a pursuit.

During the chase, the woman reportedly rammed her vehicle into multiple police units. A deputy fired his weapon several times, but no one was hit.

The chase ended after deputies blocked the woman in at the corner of Cleary Avenue and Veterans Boulevard and crashed into the curb.

The woman was arrested and booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center.

Deputies say the woman faces several charges including aggravated flight, aggravated criminal damage and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

The woman also faces a charge of child endangerment after deputies found four children, who were not wearing seatbelts, inside the vehicle. They were taken to a local hospital out of precaution after being involved in multiple crashes.

No further details are available at this time as the incident remains under investigation.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts